Pictures and report as goalless draw nudges Moles closer to survival

Aylesbury FC inched another step towards safety on Saturday when held to a goalless draw by Potters Bar Town.

The result represents another valuable point gained by the Moles, who have now lost only one of their last seven games, and though rivals Histon won elsewhere to close the gap to six points, defeat for Northwood sees Aylesbury go 19th.

In a nutshell, Saturday’s encounter was instantly forgettable. Alex O’Brien was the game’s outstanding player and he was first to have a shot in anger when rifling past the post on 10 minutes before Potters replied through Michael Murray who might have done better when blasting over.

Aston Goss and Brian Haule combined a few moments later but the experienced duo could not quite fashion while Ty Deacon went close with a header.

Then followed a spell of Potters Bar pressure and FC goalkeeper Ashley Jenkins had to be on top of his game to deny Ashley Nathaniel George and then Rob Hastings, before Goss’ cross-shot pinged off the crossbar, keeping the game goalless at half-time.

Charlie Hawton played in Glen Yala for a half chance on 51 minutes whilst at the other end, Hastings tested Jenkins’ reflexes with a quick break from midfield. Soon afterwards, Ty Deacon played in O’Brien who crack the ball just wide before Brian Haule sliced over in the next move.

As the game entered the final stages, Hastings again broke the FC offside trap and once again, Jenkins was equal to it as he made a perfect sliding tackle on the forward.

Goss hit another shot wide of the post before a chance presented itself that the team should really have profited from. A dangerous corner saw the ball nodded down by Haule into the path of Deacon, who was in several minds to control or volley. In the end he did neither and instead hit an air shot, allowing Town to clear.

As the seconds ticked away, Yala was off target before a brave block by Jordan Jenkins denied Carl McClusky and the final act of the game saw the referee wave away a Potters Bar penalty shout.

Given Potters Bar are currently in the top 10, this counts as a point gained for FC who are up to 19th and can guarantee their survival by beating relegation rivals Arlesey Town this weekend.