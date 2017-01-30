Penman named new Moles chairman after Martone steps down

Alan Penman has been announced as Aylesbury FC’s new chairman following Danny Martone’s decision to step down from the role.

In a statement released by Martone this week, he said: “It is with great pleasure that I am able to announce, with immediate effect, Alan Penman will take on the role as chairman of Aylesbury Football Club.

“Alan and I have held various meetings over a number of weeks, and I have found him to be an honest individual, who shares my aspirations for the club, and is fully committed to taking the AFC brand to the next level.

“As some of you may know I have be very ill for some time now, and am currently working my way towards being fit for surgery, this has to be my focus, therefore my involvement cannot be as intense as it has been over the years.

“I will remain involved with the club as vice-chairman and will help Alan in anyway I can.

“I would like to thank the committees over the years who have entrusted me with the role of chairman and have given me the opportunity to try and build a successful club for Aylesbury to be proud of.

“I would like to wish Alan the very best of luck and hope you will all join me in congratulating him on his new role.

“Alan has had much involvement in local football, from youth team coaching, refereeing and chairman of a number of local sides. Alan has a run a very successful business, Victory Lighting based in Hemel Hemstead, for over 25 years and his business experience and knowledge will be invaluable to the club going forward.”