It was opening day disappointment for Aylesbury United after their 3-1 home defeat in Saturday’s Southern League Division One Central clash against Potters Bar Town.

The Ducks had several new faces in action but they came under early pressure and were indebted to goalkeeper Zaki Oualah after only two minutes when he puled off an outstanding save from Chris Doyle to keep the scores level.

Eion Casey was also denied by a fine save but Potters Bar did indeed strike first when, on eight minutes, Michael Murray’s drilled corner found Sean Grace who planted a firm header beyond Oualah.

Aylesbury’s riposte was swift, however, as Bruno Brito latched onto a long ball forward and brilliantly lobbed visiting keeper Ben Goode to equaliser within two minutes.

From then on the first-half was a scrappy, even affair and the teams went into half-time level before United made a strong start to the second half.

But despite enjoying more possession, they struggled to test Goode in the away goal and it was Potters Bar who scored the crucial third goal when a neat move ended with Casey firing low into the net.

Aylesbury rallied but again they found chances hard to come by before the visitors wrapped up victory through Lamaar Simpson whose exquisite finish in the 90th minute put the game to bed.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Aylesbury confirmed seven new additions to their squad, including 21-year-old central defender Ryan Kinnane who played 46 times for Hanwell Town last season.

Jordon Frederick also returns to the club following spells at AFC Dunstable and Berkhamsted, while Taylor Collins rejoins after signing from Tring Athletic.

Vijon Syaed Sentain is a new face this season. He most recently played for Ryman League outfit Cheshunt as well as Haringey Borough.

Finally, 23-year-old right-back Gavin Hinds-Cadette has joined Aylesbury United from Hanwell having appeared in pre-season for the club. His previous teams include Harlow, Hoddesdon and Ware.

On top of those additions, Ellis Hercules and Greg Williams are back at the club.