Ollie’s on hand to poach a point as Ducks peg Uxbridge back

Aylesbury United added another solid away point to their tally at the weekend when they battled to a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Uxbridge.

Looking to bounce back from successive home defeats, the Ducks recovered from an early setback at Uxbridge and earned themselves a point through Ollie Stanbridge’s goal, which takes their tally to 30 for the season.

The result also means they will go into the Christmas sitting 12th in Division One Central.

Glyn Creaser made three changes to his starting line-up, with Greg Williams and Ollie Stanbridge restored to midfield in place of Jordon Frederick and the unavailable Sonny French, whilst Bruno Brito was reunited with Tre Mitford in attack at Reece Cameron’s expense.

A strong start from United saw Mitford’s trickery take the ball past his marker for a third minute shot that went wide, and soon afterwards Josh Baines produced a tame shot.

The dominant start failed to pay dividends, and though the Ducks were let off when Tayo Davis-Coker placed a free header wide from a corner kick, they were behind after just 11 minutes.

It was a sloppy goal to concede too, as the Greens switched off from a routine throw in, allowing Matt Woods to work his way to the byline whilst holding off his marker, before cutting it back for the unattended Jon-Jo Bates to easily fire home.

Aylesbury’s early dominance was now a distant memory as Uxbridge enjoyed a spell in the ascendancy, but United were gifted a way back into the game on 25 minutes.

Jake Bewley got on the end of a long flighted pass to head wide, being clattered by advancing keeper Paul McCarthy in the process leading to the referee pointing to the spot.

Mitford stepped up and saw his spot-kick kept out by the outstretched hand of McCarthy, but Stanbridge followed in to ram home his first goal of the season and bring Aylesbury level.

At a goal apiece, either side could have gone on to take victory with United’s Hogg denied by a scrambling McCarthy after a fine move from the visitors, while Ubxridge’s highly-rated youngster Abobaker Eisa caused problems at the other end.

The relentless pace of the game continued right up until half-time, with Bates escaping punishment for an apparent elbow on Wood, before then receiving a pass, going around Jonny Miller and sending the ball squirming goalwards where the excellent Greg Williams was able to scrape clear.

From a stoppage time corner Davis-Coker again should have done better as he flicked wide, but it remained level as the half-time whistle sounded, giving spectators chance to gather their breath.

The second-half followed a similarly intense theme and on another day the match could have finished 4-4.

As it happened, neither side were able to add to the scoreline despite chances coming at both ends as Brito and Mitford squandered opportunities, and ultimately a draw was a fair outcome.

Aylesbury next host rivals Aylesbury FC on Boxing Day.