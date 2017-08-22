Report and pictures: Moles given a home tie after easing past Cirencester in FA Cup

Aylesbury FC have been given a home tie in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup having progressed through with a 2-1 win over Cirencester Town at the weekend.

Two first-half goals were ultimately enough for the Moles to prevail, and their reward came on Monday when the next round draw paired them with Leiston from the Bostik Premier Division. The tie will take place on Saturday, September 2, at Haywood Way.

Jeanmal Prosper has a pot at goal

In Saturday’s preliminary round contest South League Division 1 West outfit Cirencester, an early goal was just what FC needed.

An attempt on goal by Aston Goss was only parried as far as Davis Haule and after steadying himself, the player-manager crashed the ball into the Cirencester net.

Alan Griffin was unlucky with the away team’s first attack, heading just over when under pressure from the aerial threat of Jordan Jenkins, before a similar move at the other end ended with Jeanmal Prosper doing likewise.

The visitors remained a threat and FC goalkeeper James Weatherill had to be on his guard to keep out Griffin after Adam Connolly’s diving header missed the target.

But a second goal for FC then firmly swung the match in their direction. Young winger Harry Scott turned his marker this way and that, before guiding a low effort past a bamboozled Mateusz Wieczorek and into the net.

Goss could have extended the margin in a one-on-one with Wieczorek and then he turned provider with a pinpoint cross to Prosper who was unlucky to see his powerful volley fly wide of the target.

Substitute Henry Spalding and striker Alan Griffin both had fair chances to seize a goal back for Cirencester but when they did manage to find the net, it came too late. A sweeping breakaway from right to left ended with Ben Whitehead smashing the ball past Weatherill.

A Griffin header from a flicked corner caused a few murmurs but that was the sum of Town’s labours and after an extended injury-time of over five minutes, the final whistle signalled FC’s first win of the season and a continuation of their cup adventure.

Aylesbury are back in league action this weekend when they go to Chalfont St Peter. Both sides have one point from their first two games.