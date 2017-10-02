Moles stop the rot after back-to-back wins lift them away from early trouble

Two league wins in a week have finally got Aylesbury FC’s season going as they jumped from 21st to 17th in Southern League East Division.

Six straight league defeats after an opening-day draw had raised fears that the Moles were in for another season-long battle against the drop but successive wins over Marlow and then Uxbridge suggest they’re on the up again.

Against Marlow, Shayne Almond crashed in an equaliser after the visitors had taken the lead before a second-half brace from Ty Deacon secured FC’s first three points.

The Moles then backed that up when Uxbridge were the visitors on Saturday.

With James Weatherill and Jonny Montgomery both injured and Aston Goss, Ben Stevens and Brian Haule all unavailable, Davis Haule again had to shuffle the pack.

Ashley Jenkins kept goal, Derek Feyi replaced Stevens in defence and Deacon returned to the centre of the forward line with Harry Scott on the right of the front three.

After the excellent performance on Tuesday, the early signs were not overly encouraging for FC who played with little shape or structure as neither side got a foothold.

An error-strewn first-half saw Joe Wright almost pounce on a mishit goal-kick from Jenkins before the impressive Almond became a more prominent figure.

He had a shot beaten away by the visiting keeper, with Harry Scott unable to get the final touch on the rebound, before Almond was again involved when some nice interplay with Kieon Schmidt led to a chance for Deacon, who was foiled by the goalkeeper.

The away stopper made another fantastic save on 28 minutes, Almond found the overlapping Craig Carby with a through ball and his cross from the left was hit by Deacon but Paul McCarthy somehow kept it out.

Uxbridge missed an excellent chance themselves before Deacon and Almond were both unable to convert Scott’s cross and the first-half ended level.

But the second-half was a different story as chances turned into goals, with FC scoring straight from kick-off.

A ball forward from Craig Carby found Deacon, who beat one man and then sensationally chipped the keeper from the edge of the box to give Aylesbury a deserved lead.

That lead should have been extended five minutes later, Almond was again the creator as his cross was volleyed wide by Prosper, but the second goal wasn’t long in coming with Jordan Jenkins heading in another Almond cross.

Aylesbury now looked in complete control and comfortable but a goal out of the blue by Dylan Kearney bought Uxbridge back into the game.

On 68 minutes, the two-goal lead was restored when Prosper was brought down on the edge of the box and man of the match Almond got the goal his performance so richly deserved, bending a shot over the wall and into the corner.

That should have been that but yet again, as in so many games this season, Aylesbury conceded a sloppy goal to give the away side hope as Kearney slipped past Jenkins.

The made for a tense finish, including four nervous injury-time minutes, but the Moles came through unscatched for a well-deserved win.

FC are at Molesey in the cup this weekend.