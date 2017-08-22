Ducks get second bite at the cherry after Cam saves the day

Aylesbury United face an FA Cup replay on Wednesday evening after substitute Reece Cameron spared their blushes in Saturday’s preliminary round tie at Leverstock Green as he netted a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw.

After a goalless first-half, the Spartan South Midlands League hosts went ahead early in the second when Luca DeMare fired in an angled shot.

United gradually improved, and hit the bar through Sonny French with 20 minutes remaining before the same player went close with another long shot.

It fell to Cameron to save his side when he popped up with a well-taken goal with just four minutes to play, against his former club.

It means the two sides will now do it all again on later this evening at The Meadow.

United were also in league action in midweek when three goals in the first-half proved vital as the Eagles of Bedford beat the Ducks of Aylesbury.

The home side opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a deflected Lee Roache cross which beat Jack Sillitoe at his near post, giving the home side the platform to go on and dominate the first-half.

A well-worked second goal after 34 minutes by Bradley Woods Garness was followed four minutes later by a superb Ryan Auger free-kick from the edge of the penalty area after Sillitoe had been penalised for handling outside the box.

A sending off for Kyjoun Marsh Brown for elbowing Jack Wood gave the Ducks a glimmer of hope going into the second period.

Despite having the better of the half, it wasn’t to be, as the woodwork twice saved the Eagles as well as a clearance off the line. However, one silver lining was to be a debut goal for youngster Jamie Jellis just before the end to give the Ducks some consolation from another disappointing evening’s work.

Aylesbury, who currently prop up the East Division, host Barton Rovers this weekend.

The club will also have a new striker on show for that game after announcing the signature of Dejon Noel-Williams on a ‘work experience’ loan from Oxford United.

Son of Watford cult hero Gifton Noel-Williams, 18-year old Dejon is a striker who has also previously spent time on loan at Burnham.