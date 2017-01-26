New Moles boss Haule in upbeat mood ahead of Bedford clash

Davis Haule, Aylesbury FC’s recently-appointed manager, has been impressed by what he’s seen from his new players during his first week and a half in charge.

Languishing down in 20th in Division One Central, the Moles have endured a tough season but Haule is hopeful that their fortunes will start to turn.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to 10th-placed Bedford, Haule said: “It’ll be a tough game but I’m confident in the boys.

“What I’ve seen over the last week is the players’ desire and work ethic, they’ve got their heads down and worked really hard.

“The second-half against Chalfont was impressive, we pegged them back and then against Hanwell we had three or four key players missing but for the first 35 minutes we controlled the game.

“They had a penalty and had one shot on goal in the first-half but we were still strong in the second-half.

“At the end of the game I looked around and the players were disappointed because they knew they could have got something out of that game.

“That’s a good sign for me. Some people talk about the next game as soon as the full-time whistle goes, but it’s got to hurt and it looked like it did which is good and shows they’ve got that heart and desire and they’re in the right place.”