New-look Moles suffer opening day agony at Kempston

Aylesbury FC’s new-look coaching team suffered a heartbreaking start to their first season in charge when the Moles were beaten by a 94th minute penalty in Saturday’s Southern League curtain-raiser at Kempston.

Playing a newly-promoted on the opening day of the season can often be a challenging task and so it proved on Saturday with Kempton eager to make a positive start to their first ever campaign at this level.

The hosts made a fast start and led through a stunning strike, and whilst FC grabbed a deserved second-half equaliser, Rovers ensured victory would be theirs through a controversial late spot-kick.

FC’s team included several debutants, including Aaron Crouch and midfielder David Carty who only joined last week and both were to play significant roles in the match for different reasons.

After an early chance for James Faulkner, Kempston took control with Ashley Fuller putting them into a 16th minute lead when firing in from an acute angle.

For Aylesbury, Lee Stobbs enjoyed a terrific debut and he was unlucky that his cross evaded all of his team-mates before Johnny Montgomery had a shot blocked and Kieron Turner dragged wide.

Despite these half chances, there was no doubt the half belonged to the home team who deserved their half-time lead.

Aylesbury upped their game after the break, though, with Stobbs having a shot blocked and it was the same man who then teed up Crouch for a debut goal as the experienced new signing was left unmarked to slot in an equaliser.

Both sides had chances to win it as FC keeper Jack Brooker saved well from Sam Johnson, while Faulkner had a golden opening to win it for Aylesbury but he was denied by the home keeper having found himself clean through from Stobbs’ slide rule pass.

As the game moved into injury time, FC would have been satisfied with a point but when the home team launched an attack, the ball pinged against the elbow of sub Mark Carty from a distance of just a couple of yards. Much to the disblief of the visitors, the referee awarded a penalty and Fuller fired past Brooker for a dramatic winner. There was time for Melchi Emanuel-Williamson to hit back for FC but his late free-kick was off target.

FC hosted Chalfont St Peter last night, Tuesday, and entertain Uxbridge this week.