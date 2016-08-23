More FA Cup misery for Ducks

Aylesbury United continued their miserable recent FA Cup record with a third season of elimination at the preliminary round stage following a hugely disappointing result at home to Biggleswade United.

Facing a team from the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, the Ducks would have fancied their chances of claiming the £1,925 prize money, but their inability to convert chances saw them come unstuck by a winning goal three minutes from the end.

Ollie Hogg replaced the injured Bruno Brito in the only change to the team and Aylesbury made a typically bright start with Lea Coulter just unable to get a touch to Reece Cameron’s flashing cross.

Hogg planted an eighth minute shot over the bar before Taylor Collins spurned a glorious chance for the opener when Coulter and Jordon Frederick combined but Collins saw his shot saved down low by Tom Wyant.

Wyat also saved from Cameron, prior to Biggleswade fashioning their first opening of the game when David Iweduino rode a challenge in the area but saw his shot stopped by Zaki Oualah.

Further chances came at both ends as Charlie Joy twice went close while Collins struck the bar for United.

In the second-half, Collins could only bundle over from close-range and Coulter drilled a shot narrowly wide as again Aylesbury were unable to make a dominant start count, and a string of mistakes nearly cost them as Coulter gave the ball away before a hesitant Kinnane was beaten to the ball by Iweduino whose low drive was well turned wide by Oualah.

Aylesbury then spurned their best opening to that point when substitute Sonny French fed Rajaram who was denied by a good sprawling save by the impressive Wyant.

The Ducks were once more the creators of their own downfall as a mistake by Kinnane gave the ball away, where it was played in to substitute Jake O’Neill who drew another good save from Oualah.

With the sides evenly matched and seemingly unable to convert their chances, the game had looked set to be heading for a midweek replay, only for disaster to strike for Aylesbury.

Another mistake at the back this time was punished, as Charlie Black rode a challenge before producing the coolest of finishes that snuck just inside Oualah’s near post.

With three minutes remaining it was the killer blow, but there was still time for a Jake Bewley free-kick to agonisingly come back off the crossbar.

French saw a low effort held as the ball dropped to him in the box following a throw in, and when a free-kick into the area was headed on by Hercules for Stanbridge, who was unable to bundle the ball over the line, it was clear that United’s luck was out and it just wasn’t to be their day.

Next up for Aylesbury is a home game against Royston on Saturday.