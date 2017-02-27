Moles turn on the style to crush Beaconsfield and boost survival hopes

A stunning second-half performance saw Aylesbury FC claim back-to-back league wins for the first time this season as they recovered from a 1-0 half-time deficit to storm to a 4-1 victory away at Beaconsfield SYCOB.

It’s been a difficult and frustrating season for Aylesbury, culminating in Danny Murphy’s departure as manager last month, but now under the guidance of Davis Haule, they finally seem to be turning it around.

After battling to their first win of 2017 against Egham last weekend, the Moles further enhanced their survival prospects with a powerful display at Beaconsfield as Brian Haule’s second-half brace did the damage.

There was also good news in terms of results elsewhere and with every one of FC’s rivals defeated, they now hold a six-point lead over Histon and trail Arlesey Town by just two.

The Moles began brightly on Saturday and after Charlie Hawtin’s dangerous cross evaded everyone, Ben Stevens should have given the visitors an early lead when only an outstretched boot from Becky’s Mohammed Ayoub prevented a certain goal.

Charlie Lossaso swept just wide for Beaconsfield while Jack Hartley, a revelation since his debut for FC, scooped over the bar before Jack Lyons was denied by FC’s James Weatherill.

The end-to-end, open nature of the first-half continued as both sides threatened a goal, however it was Beaconsfield who took a lead into half-time when a period of pressure led to Losasso playing a neat one-two with a team-mate before sliding the ball past Weatherill.

Half-time gave Aylesbury time to regroup and their on the restart was perfect.

Only two minutes had elapsed when Goss was given the freedom of Holloway Park as he coasted in from the left hand side before gliding the ball underneath a sprawling Ayoub.

This Becky team have had a fine season with just one defeat in 2017, so it was therefore against the form guide when Lewis Hayden barnstormed his way through a static home defence before unselfishly feeding a grateful Haule who blitzed the ball home for 2-1.

Haule threatened to increase the lead further when he collected a poor goal kick, however his final effort curled just the wrong side of the post.

Ryan Hill delivered an inch perfect cross to Callum Bunting but his header was directed straight at Weatherill and that was as close as Beaconsfield would come in a half dominated by the visitors.

Haule was by this stage unplayable and his all action style saw him muscle into the box before hurtling a missile of a shot into the roof of the net for 3-1.

As the game entered injury time, tensions boiled over in a disorganised fracas with most of the 22 players involved. It appeared as if the referee had finally gained control but the dispute resumed as play moved further down the field.

Haule appeared to take a couple of knocks and under the referee’s gaze, he then lashed out to earn himself an unnecessary red card.

FC responded to this setback by adding a fourth. Ty Deacon, a man eager to show his worth to the new management team, did his cause no harm when chasing down an errant back pass before slotting home and putting the seal on an afternoon that keeper Ayoub would rather forget.

Aylesbury’s recent resurgence will be put to the test this Saturday when they host leaders Royston Town.