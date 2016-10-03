Moles surrender two-goal lead as Dunstable fight back

Aylesbury FC surrendered a two-goal lead against AFC Dunstable at the weekend as their indifferent start to the season continued with an incident-filled 2-2 draw.

In the end, FC were grateful for the one point from this game as they limped over the line after an action-packed contest at the SRD stadium.

A stunning volley and penalty gave the home side a comfortable lead before an own goal and close range effort saw the visitors reply, and only a controversial disallowed strike in stoppage time denied Dunstable a remarkable win.

The first-half belonged to Aylesbury from as early as the second minute when, with the ball bouncing about, Kieron Turner hit a spectacular volley that crashed past Dunstable keeper Ricky Perks.

Dylan Cascoe had a solid half and his work on the left produced a decent strike which Perks did well to hold as the home side looked to increase the score line.

FC did double their lead soon afterwards. Turner rounded the keeper and although his shot was weak, the defender on the line inexplicably handled and prevented a certain goal, before the ball was slapped home anyway.

The referee drew play back, sent off the Dunstable man and awarded a penalty which Mark Lambert sent down the middle to make it 2-0.

With a two-goal lead and a man advantage, the wind was in FC’s sails as Ty Deacon twice went close before Cascoe hit a half volley just wide.

But the turning point came on 33 minutes when Jon Montomery was shown a straight red card for a stamp on Moses Olaleye and that gave the visitors renewed belief.

After Lee Stobbs was denied a third for FC, Dunstable reduced the deficit to just one when Aylesbury’s Jordan Jenkins headed past his own brother and keeperAshley.

Dunstable then came out on top after half-time as Brandon Carney blasted over from five yards, and the equaliser duly arrived through BJ Christie’s low strike.

FC attempted to strike back immediately but a combination of Stobbs and Cascoe failed to capitalise although Cascoe’s final shot brought out a decent save from Perks

From then on in it was pretty much backs to the wall for FC as Dunstable pushed for a winner and they thought they had found it with a late header, only for the linesman to raise his flag for a tight offside call.

Ex-Mole Danny Murphy also went close to breaking his former club’s hearts but FC held on to the point, one which moves them 16th in the table.