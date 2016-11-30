Moles slump to sixth straight defeat to plummet to 19th

Aylesbury FC’s rotten run of form took another turn for the worse on Saturday when succumbing to a 3-0 home defeat to Kempston Rovers.

FC slipped to yet another defeat - their sixth in a row - and whilst the first half performance showed some signs of improvement, the overall display was one of a team low on confidence, short of ideas and truly facing relegation in the face.

Ex-Mole Dom Masala was starring for the visitors and the first chance of note fell to him with his powerful shot on four minutes disturbing only the side netting.

In response, Andre Olukamni turned and placed a decent effort which only just sailed past the post with the away keeper well beaten.

Olukamni had another chance to open the scoring and his strike was only just saved by a combination of keeper and defence after a melee within the Kempston penalty area. The follow up by Josh Bamford was once again blocked and the status quo remained intact.

Away striker Ash Fuller fired a powerful shot which although going wide was parried by an unsighted Kyle Forster in the FC goal. This was followed within the next few moments by good interplay between Danny Watson and Jamaine Ivy with the latter knocking the ball over the bar whilst under pressure.

Olukamni had his third very presentable chance to grab the lead for FC and he didn’t do a great deal wrong with away keeper Martin Conway making a smart save to his left. At the other end, Danny Watson might have done better with a free-kick from some 15 yards after a Ben Stevens infringement but his effort drifted harmlessly over the bar.

With five minutes to go to the break, Fuller hit the Aylesbury post directly from a corner and this was the prelude for Kempston’s opener. A hopeful ball was chased by Watson and after beating Forster to the ball, he slipped the ball into an unguarded net.

An almost identical chance then fell to Rovers’ Ieaun Riley but this time the keeper managed to save with his body.

The second period began with a golden chance for Watson. After springing the offside trap, he advanced on goal but inexplicably hit his shot wide when composure was the order of the day.

Ivy had a snapshot on 64 minutes with Forster saving easily, but the second Kempston goal didn’t seem too far away and so it proved as FC manager Danny Gordon was penalised for climbing on his opponent within the area.

From the spot-kick, Fuller stroked the ball home with Forster failing to react.

With seven minutes to go, away substitute Ben Shepherd was allowed the freedom of the SRD Stadium and after steadying himself, hit a direct shot past Forster and into the net for 3-0.

Three could easily have been four as Shepherd again found himself unmarked, however on this occasion, Forster made the save to prevent greater embarrassment.

Aylesbury, now 19th in Division One Central, face a must-win game on Saturday when they welcome bottom side Histon to Haywood Way.