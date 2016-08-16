Moles make their point but rue missed chances

Aylesbury FC picked up their point of the season on Saturday but again they were left to ponder what might have been after drawing 2-2 with Uxbridge at Haywood Way.

New signing Ashley Jenkins came straight into the team between the sticks and FC were fast out of the blocks with James Faulkner striking a free-kick straight at keeper Paul McCarthy, who then denied Kieron Turner.

Uxbridge did have the odd foray into the home side’s half, but Aylesbury should have gone ahead on 16 minutes when Aaron Couch clattered the woodwork with the goalkeeper beaten.

Uxbridge drew first blood, though, when the home side could only half clear and Mitchell Wiseman was in hand to rifle past Jenkins.

FC responded by having what seemed a stonewall penalty waved away, and finally they took advantage of their dominance when a partially cleared corner fell to the header of Mark Lambert, who made no mistake.

Again Aylesbury should have taken the lead six minutes into the second half when a corner from Stobbs found Faulkner in the box but his header from a few yards out somehow evaded the goal.

The missed chances continued to tot up for FC, but then, on 62 minutes, an excellent driving run by left-back JJ Lofthouse-Smith was halted as he was up ended in the box and this time the referee had no hesitation in pointing straight to the spot.

Lambert converted and that should have been that but with 15 minutes to go, a free-kick from inside the Uxbridge area found substitute Matt Woods with just Victor Ocansey to beat, the defender appeared to have done well to dispossess Woods but then tried to dribble the ball out of the area, was robbed off the ball by Woods, who struck the ball past Jenkins who had no chance.

There were no further chances and the game petered out. Another good performance by Aylesbury with the odd mistake and not taking the chances being created costing the team points again.

Aylesbury host Hanwell Town in the FA Cup this weekend.