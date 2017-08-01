Moles make it four friendly wins in a row as nine more put pen to paper

Nine more players have committed themselves to Aylesbury FC for the forthcoming season as the Moles continued their pre-season campaign with victory over Berkhamsted at the weekend.

Some of those who have signed Southern League forms are coming back for more having played for the club last year, such as goalkeeper James Weatherill who is to enter his fifth season at Haywood Way.

Aston Goss, a powerful and speedy midfielder who has played for St Albans City and St Neots Town in the Premier Division, also needs no introduction to Moles fans, and he will be joined back at FC by irish midfielder Jonny Montgomery and the exciting and versatile Jeanmal Prosper, who has featured over 140 times for the Moles spread across three separate spells.

Manager Davis Haule has also added several new faces to his squad including young Anthony Ball, a graduate of the Luton Town Cedars Development Programme. The young right-back has been assured and impressive in pre-season.

On the opposite side of both defence and the experience scale, 35-year-old Craig Carby will be plying his trade with the Moles this season having previously featured for Hendon and Burnham, while Sam Whiting, Kerran Lataille and Ryan Marsden make up the squad as it stands.

Many of those names were in action on Saturday when the Moles travelled to Berkhamsted where, up against former manager Steve Bateman, goals from Prosper and Kieron Schmidt earned FC victory after a feisty affair.

Goss teed up Matt Cruse for an early chance while the home side struck the post before Prosper’s deflected effort gave FC a half-time lead.

The game’s major talking point came shortly after the break when an altercation between players from both teams led Prosper for receiving a straight red card for an apparent kick.

Despite losing a man, Aylesbury continued to threat and after Berkhamsted drew level against the run of play, a fine run and finish from Schmidt ensured it was the visitors who made it four pre-season wins on the trot.

Aylesbury played Kings Langley in their final friendly last night, Tuesday. Their first league game comes against Hayes & Yeading next weekend.