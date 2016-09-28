Moles edge past Kidlington for three valuable points

Aylesbury FC chalked up three much-needed points on Tuesday when they finally saw off a resilient Kidlington side 3-2.

Twice Aylesbury led and twice Kidlington pegged them back but finally the visitors closed out just their second victory of the season, one which lifts them to 15th in Division One Central of the Southern League.

Manager Danny Gordon, already missing the suspended Ben Stevens, was also without Mark McLeod, who has returned to Harrow after his loan period, Georges Ehui (injured) and Jordan Jenkins (work commitments).

Coming in to the side were right-back Victor Ocansey, Jonny Montgomery, Joe Fitzgerald and new dual registration signing from Harrow, Dylan Cascoe.

Ty Deacon replaced Martin Griggs in the centre of attack with Griggs dropping to the bench.

FC took the lead through Man of the Match Lee Stobbs but were pegged back by the home side just after the half-time interval.

Again Aylesbury led when Jonny Montgomery restored their advantage but Kidlington refused to go away and levelled for a second time.

But FC had the final say as Ty Deacon popped up with the winning goal to hand FC all three points.