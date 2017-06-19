Moles boss Haule unveils his new team for 2017/18 campaign

Aylesbury FC manager Davis Haule has unveiled his new-look management team for 2017/18.

Haule (pictured) only took over as Moles boss towards the latter stages of the 2016/17 campaign but his efforts in helping the club to avoid relegation has earned him the opportunity to continue in the role.

This time around he will be joined by brother Brian, who is to take up the position of assistant manager while also remaining a key member of the squad.

Fraser McLachlan, an A-License coach, will re-join FC as head coach after a year away from the club playing for near neighbours Risborough Rangers.

Staying on from last season will be coach Ryan Wiffin, who played for Aylesbury back in the early 2000s and came back as a coach last season originally under Danny Gordon

The fifth member of the team will again be no stranger to FC fans. Ryan Collings has a wealth of knowledge in local football, both as a player and also as a manager.

There maybe some additional appointments prior to the season’s start in August.