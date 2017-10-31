Moles and Harlow set to do it all over again with Dulwich awaiting the winners in FA Trophy

Aylesbury FC face a home tie against Dulwich Hamlet in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy if they manage to overcome Harlow Town in tonight’s replay.

The two sides drew 0-0 in Saturday’s game at the SRD Stadium before Monday’s draw pitted the winner of their replay against Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Dulwich, which will take place on Saturday, November 11.

Both chances and entertainment were at a premium when Essex-based Harlow visited Haywood Way.

The Moles should be pleased that they were able to prevent their more senior opponents from scoring yet will look at an inability to convert one of their handful of half chances as a missed opportunity to progress.

A series of early Aylesbury corners ended with player-manager Davis Haule’s header floating just wide of the keeper’s right hand post while Kieran Schmidt lofted in a cross-shot on the quarter of an hour mark and this was the best chance of the game for either team as the ball looked to be heading for the top corner before keeper Ben McNamara, with the help of the upright, clawed the ball to safety.

FC’s Gary Jones positioned himself well to clear Andnea Kimpala’s dangerous cross before James Baker had his side’s next chance, inexplicably heading backwards when deep in the home box.

Brian Haule had a couple of near misses, hooking the ball wide from a Ty Deacon cross and then heading off target as the half drew to a close.

Notable incidents remained few and far between in the second-half, at the start of which Read shot wide and Harry Scott’s cross was cut out while Syrus Gordon’s effort flew over the crossbar.

Aylesbury’s best chance of the half arrived on 78 minutes. Good work by Haule and Deacon allowed Ben Stevens a run on goal but the FC captain lashed at the ball with his effort flying high over the bar.

Kimpala Mayasi had the final chance of note when he met a teasing cross only to see home goalkeeper Ashley Jenkins rush from his box and bravely save with his chest.

With neither side able to find a winner, a replay will take place later today, Tuesday, to decide who faces Dulwich later this month,

This weekend, FC resume their league duties when Thame United come to town.