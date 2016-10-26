Midweek success for Aylesbury teams after second-half fightbacks

There was midweek joy for Aylesbury FC and Aylesbury United who both won 3-2 in their respective Division One Central matches.

United’s victory was particularly impressive as they became just the second team this season to win away at high-flying Kempston Rovers.

Faulkner burries the winning penalty

Striker Danny Watson gave the hosts an early lead but the turning point came when a red card and penalty brought the Ducks level, Jake Bewley tucking home the rebound after his spot-kick had been saved.

Even with their numerical advantage, United fell behind again to a sublime second from Watson, however a tactical reshuffle saw a different Aylesbury in the second-half as they took the game to Kempston, and were rewarded with an early goal from Lea Coulter.

Sonny French then completed the comeback with another excellent strike, and the Ducks successfully closed out the game - and plenty of injury time, during which Rovers had another man sent off - to record a very satisfying win.

Also finding themselves two goals to one down at the break, Aylesbury FC produced an equally commendable second-half fightback to beat lowly Beaconsfield SYCOB.

Adam Dickens heads home

Debutant Adam Dickens decisively headed home Jon Montgomery’s cross to bring FC level after Callum Bunting put Beaconsfield ahead, however the visitors regained the advantage when Bunting tapped in his second.

Substitute James Faulkner led the Aylesbury charge after half-time as he brought his side level before winning and converting a late penalty to send the spoils FC’s way.

Both Aylesbury teams have improved their standing in Division One Central as a result of Tuesday’s successes, with FC up to 15th and United now eighth.

They are in action again this weekend, albeit in different competitions, as the Moles host Arlesey Town in the league and the Ducks visit Hastings United in the FA Trophy.