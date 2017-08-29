MATCH REPORT: Ducks get off the mark for the season with victory in Aylesbury derby

Aylesbury United continued their good recent run of form against their rivals when they triumphed 1-0 against Aylesbury FC in the first derby of the season on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Ducks recorded their first points of the season thanks to a 37th-minute strike from skipper Jack Wood, which separated the sides in what was a poor affair.

It was a gloriously sunny afternoon at the SRD Stadium, but the match failed to start brightly with both sides working hard but struggling to create chances to score.

United played a predominantly long-ball style of football while FC played the ball around on the deck more but both sides were rather cancelling each other out.

The fixture seemed to lack the bite and energy of previous derbies with the best chance of the opening half hour an acrobatic effort from FC’s Jeanmal Prosper which went over the bar.

The Ducks first real threat of the contest came on 36 minutes when a cross from the left was helped towards goal by their newest recruit Dijon Noel-William however it lacked power.

The ball was cleared for a corner and from the resulting set-piece FC missed two or three chances to clear their lines and were punished when skipper Wood hit a left-footed looping effort from near to the penalty spot which evaded FC keeper Weatherill and went into the net – 1-0.

The second half followed a similar pattern of a lot of hard work from both sides but a distinct lack of cutting edge.

Moles number five Kieron Schmidt produced an eye-catching run on 71 minutes beating two Ducks players but his final effort lacked power and failed to trouble Sillitoe in the United goal.

The home side never looked like levelling the match and should have made more of a chance in second-half stoppage time as FC sub Harry Scott could only mishit his shot from a corner. The ball then came to another FC replacement Ken Feyi however he skewed his effort over the bar.

In front of a good crowd of 346 the match failed to live up to the excitement of previous affairs with the sides showing why they were 18th and 21st in the table ahead of kick-off.

After the match United boss Glyn Creaser said he was pleased to get off the mark for the season.

He said: “It was an interesting game on a hot day. I was very pleased with the performance, the lads got themselves up for the game, and they went out, performed and did a good job.

“It is always nice to get the first three points on the board. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. All credit to the players, they worked very hard as a team and got what they deserved.

“I’m not sure Jack has scored many goals with his left foot but it went in and it proved the difference which is fantastic.”

FC player-manager Davis Haule said: “It wasn’t as feisty as some derbies. I thought we huffed and puffed and had the majority of the game and the possession.

“We lost our concentration on the set piece and that let us down. On the whole the work rate was there which is a plus for me.

“It looked like we lacked something in the final third. Young Harry Scott looked good and had something about him and Aston Goss impressed.

“This season we’ve got the players with the ability but it is just getting into that winning mindset.

“I would like to think that come the end of the season we can sneak into the play-offs. At the moment the focus is on getting the first win and I think perhaps the boys are a bit edgy.

“Once we can get a run of wins together it will stand us in good stead for the season ahead.”

Aylesbury FC: Weatherill, Fitzgerald, Ryan, Jenkins, Schmidt, Stevens (capt), Cruse (A Goss 50), D Haule, B Haule, Prosper (Scott 65), Deacon (Feyi 77).

Subs not used: Montgomery, Moriese.

Booked: Fitzgerald 86.

Aylesbury United: Sillitoe, Hogg, Bewley, Wood (capt), Collard, Kinnane, Cameron (Jones 68), Williams, Noel-William, French, Coulter (Stanbridge 89).

Subs: not used: Jellis, Coyle, Chalmers.

Booked: Bewley 86, French 86.

Goal: Wood 37.

Referee: Harry Moore.