King remains at the helm as Aston Clinton ring the changes ahead of new season

Aston Clinton are delighted to announce that first team manager Jordan King (pictured) is continue in his current role for the 2017/18 season.

Now into his third consecutive season at the club, King’s decision to remain at the helm makes him one of the longest-serving managers in recent years, and he will again be supported by Kenrick Hazell.

Joining the management team is Frank Clay who has previously led Aston Clinton to the South Midlands Division Two title as manager. He will be assistant manager next season.

Alec Bell will also be taking up the role as player-coach. Alec played for Aston last season and is another previous winner of SSML Division Two.

A change has been made to the Development side with Lee Harrison to take over as manager, assisted by Chris Murdoch, and another appointment to be made shortly.

Lee is a vastly experienced manager with 29 years of experience, including a stint in charge of FC Mandeville last season.

He has bought into the clubs vision of developing young local players and pushing them onto play first team football.

The development team will once again be playing in Hellenic League Division Two East (Step 7).

With a number of key players already committing for the new season, all the foundations are being put in place for Aston quest of silverware.

Pre-season starts next Thursday, June 22, at 7pm at Aston Park for both the first and development team. The club will be training every Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday throughout pre-season.

A number of tough friendlies have also been arranged, including one against near neighbours and Southern League outfit Aylesbury United FC.

In addition, Aston Clinton are looking for a physio and goalkeeping coach to join their set up. Anyone interested can contact first team manager Jordan King on 07961 836373.