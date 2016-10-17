Hogg brace steers Aylesbury past Histon

Ollie Hogg scored twice as Aylesbury United earned their first win in five league games when beating struggling Histon 2-1 on Saturday.

Histon had earned just a solitary point from their opening nine matches prior to Saturday, and with Hogg netting his first two goals for the club inside the opening 20 minutes, United looked on course for a resounding victory.

But Histon’s new manager Lance Key made his presence felt at half-time as they pulled one back and were only denied an equaliser by some resilient Aylesbury defending.

United nearly scored as early as the second minute when Josh Baines was played in, rounded goalkeeper Niall Conroy only to see his shot scraped off the line by a recovering defender.

It set the stage for a rampant opening from the Ducks, with Baines’ cross cannoning off a defender and going narrowly wide before a number of corners coming to nothing.

It came as no surprise when Aylesbury made a tenth minute breakthrough. Chid Onokwai had a shot blocked, but as the ball fell to Jake Bewley he stood it up to the far post where Hogg was arriving to bravely head home, suffering a facial injury in the process.

Onokwai nearly made it 2-0 moments later when a half cleared free-kick was lofted back into the box by Ollie Stanbridge, where the striker was completely free but made poor contact with his header.

The second goal was also a product of good work from Onokwai, flicking a fine ball into the path of Sonny French who looked to have taken it too wide but managed to pick out Hogg in the box to fire in from close range, despite the efforts of a defender on the line.

An opportunistic effort from Elkanah Sibanda nearly brought Histon back into the game, but it continued to be the visitors who were dominant, Jack Wood popping up on the right to help the ball on for Onokwai who lashed a shot over while Greg Williams forced the Histon goalkeeper into an outstanding save,

But a third goal remained elusive and Histon ended the half strongly, hitting the bar through Ross Munro, before carrying on their improvement into the second-half as Aylesbury suffered two injury blows in the shape of Ryan Kinnane and Ellis Hercules.

With the Ducks temporarily down to ten-men, a cross clipped in from the right was met by a suspiciously offside-looking Ben Yeomans who made no mistake in heading home a goal that surely wouldn’t have happened with Kinnane not out of the action.

Histon now sensed an opportunity and attacked with regularity, however Aylesbury stood firm and withstood the barrage, hanging on to an overdue league win.

The Ducks are ninth in Division One Central and entertain Marlow this weekend.