Haule’s Moles are on the charge ahead of crunch Histon showdown

Aylesbury FC gave their survival hopes another major boost at the weekend when they recorded a fourth win in five games by beating bottom side Petersfield Town 1-0.

Results elsewhere on Saturday, with Histon and Arlesey both winning, mean the Moles aren’t quite safe yet but victory in their crunch showdown at relegation rivals Histon this weekend would almost certainly ensure their survival.

Away at a team who have conspired to gain just nine points and one victory all season, FC knew nothing short of victory would suffice on Saturday and though they couldn’t add to an early goal, Ruddock Yala’s 17th minute strike ultimately proved enough for three precious points.

Manager Davis Haule again had to shuffle his pack due to injuries and suspensions, with a call up to the bench for rising U18s star Harry Scott, and it was side who dominated the early skirmishes on Saturday, Josh Bamford hitting an early shot into the ground and over the crossbar.

All the pressure was coming from the away side and there were two shots hacked off of the line as Petersfield scrambled to avoid the inevitable, and on 17 minutes it came. Man of the match Yala found himself on the edge of the box and his shot bobbled over the home stopper for a well-deserved lead.

Five minutes later Glenn Yala should have made it two when kamikaze defending saw the big central defender playing a ball across the penalty box before shooting wide.

Ty Deacon was tormenting the defence and on 37 minutes he was brought down on the edge of the box, the resulting free-kick was flicked on by Jordan Jenkins but there was no one to pounce.

The second-half continued in the same vein; Aylesbury dominating all of the play without killing Petersfield off.

Several chances came and went with Ruddock Yala close to his second and Alex O’Brien fizzing an effort wide before, with the goal at his mercy, Bamford was denied by a recovering defender.

Scott was introduced for his senior debut late on as FC’s wastefulness persisted when Lewis Hayden became the latest culprit, but the visitors had done enough to claim victory.

Now the Moles must prepare themselves for Saturday’s huge game at Histon.