Hartley and Beaconsfield blown away as resurgent Moles go marching up the table

Aylesbury FC’s recent resurgence gathered pace on Saturday when they pulled off the upset of the day by beating high-flying Hartley Wintney 2-0 – and that was immediately followed by another terrific victory on Monday, this time 3-0 at Beaconsfield.

Not so long ago the Moles were sitting second from bottom and without a league win all season, but four victories in their past five games has lifted them to 14th in the East Division.

Young goalkeeper Isaac Richmond

Their latest two wins were undoubtedly the most impressive though, given that both came against teams riding high in the top six.

Welcoming second-placed Hartley to Haywood Way on a day where Storm Brian blew over the south of england and made conditions difficult, it was Aylesbury who blew away the opposition with an almost faultless display, crowned by two goals from Jeanmal Prosper and the first clean sheet of the season.

With first-choice stopper James Weatherill out for what looks like most of the season and Ashley Jenkins suspended, manager Davis Haule turned to the club’s youth and drafted in U18s keeper Isaac Richmond for his first senior game.

And it was Aylesbury, against the wind, that had the perfect start. Prosper picked the ball up mid way in the Wintney half and dribbled towards the area where, with nothing else on, he unleashed a 25-yard shot that flew past Paul Strudley in the away goal for an FC lead.

The away side almost struck back immediately when a ball into the box bobbled around and fell to a Wintney striker but Richmond was on hand to block the shot from close-range.

FC continued to adapt to the conditions better as they controlled most of the first-half with Scott having a thunderous shot saved and then Prosper’s effort blocked behind for a corner.

On 35 minutes, young Richmond was again called into action when a through ball into Jake Baxter found the Wintney forward one-on-one with the young keeper, who stood his ground and smothered the chance.

Just on half time and there was another opportunity for FC, a ball in from Deacon found Brian Haule in the box but he couldn’t make the required connection and the opportunity was spurned.

Now with the wind at their backs, there was an air of confidence flowing through the home side in the second-half as Goss’ wind-affected free-kick had to be pushed wide while the marauding Scott was superbly denied by the away goalkeeper.

Then, on 60 minutes, Aylesbury got the second goal that their play deserved. A Goss corner was met at the near post by Prosper, who flicked home for his and FC’s second of the game.

The away side were struggling with the conditions but did have a couple of half chances against the run of play, however resilient defending and an excellent debut display from Richmond kept them at bay and allowed FC to keep a very first clean sheet of the season.

One clean sheet then became two when, on Monday evening, three second-half goals, two long-range stunners by Scott and a late third from Deacon, sent FC on their way to another three points at Beaconsfield, lifting them up to 14th in the process.

They will aim to maintain their resurgence against Harlow this weekend.