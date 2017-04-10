Goss doubles up to clinch another important three points for Aylesbury FC

Two goals from Aston Goss steered Aylesbury FC to within touching distance of safety in Division One Central as they won 2-0 at fellow strugglers Arlesey Town on Saturday.

The victory is FC’s fifth in eight games and continued their remarkable resurgence in 2017, although the good form of the teams around them mean they still might need one more win to guarantee survival.

They are currently placed 19th in the Southern League, two points clear of Northwood and a further four ahead of Histon with three games remaining, two of which are at home including this Saturday’s visit of Ashford Town.

Aylesbury’s victory on Saturday was made all the more impressive by the fact it came away from home and against a team who had won their previous three games.

But Goss’ two goals put an end to Arlesey’s winning run and grabbed three valuable points for the Moles, which was only underlined by news of Histon’s victory.

A brave block from goalkeeper Ashley Jenkins denied Arlesey’s Jack Vasey in the first sight of goal before Goss had FC’s opening attempt with a low shot on 20 minutes that keeper Bart Pedrycz spilled but eventually gathered.

FC continued to play the more attractive and incisive football. Alex O’Brien hit a shot over the bar before a great Harry Scott ball over the top gave Ty Deacon the opportunity to hit a terrific volley that Pedrycz did well to beat away.

From the resultant corner, the keeper again came to his side’s rescue punching a Jordan Jenkins’ header clear.

Town’s Tony Williams had a half chance with a low shot on 33 minutes, and a few moments later the same player was stopped on a run on goal by Jenkins, who cleared whilst under pressure.

Despite those two chances, most of the running was being made by FC and when Brian Haule glanced a header wide from a quality Harry Scott cross, it really looked like it could be one of those days.

Luckily, the next move changed all that. On 38 minutes, the ball reached Goss who unleashed an unstoppable 30-yard shot into the top corner to give FC the lead.

As half-time approached Deacon should have made it two but once again Pedrycz came to Town’s rescue.

Shots by Aylesbury’s Brian Haule and O’Brien failed to increase the scoreline as the second-half pattern followed the first with the away side on the offensive, although Deacon’s sliced shot wide only served to highlight the need for the cushion of a second goal.

As the minutes counted down, Arlesey grew more into the game as FC fell deeper and deeper. Taylor Rhiney fired a shot over the bar before team-mate Christian Tavernier glanced a header just the wrong side of the post.

The home team’s best chance of an equaliser fell to Rafe Goodman but despite being clean through on goal, he could only find the side-netting, much to the relief of FC.

Arlesey became increasingly desperate, and deep into injury time, a hoisted clearance ball from the FC defence saw Arlesey’s Luke Abraham and keeper Pedrycz get horribly in each other’s’ way, leaving the path clear for Goss to tap the ball home and thereby claim the win.