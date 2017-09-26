Goalkeepers star as Hogg’s late show rescues a point for Ducks

Ollie Hogg’s late goal earned Aylesbury United a point from Saturday’s home clash with Fleet Town after a game that just about had it all.

After United missed an open goal early on, the afternoon rapidly went downhill as the visitors - in search of their first league win of the season - then edged in front themselves after just seven minutes.

Aylesbury lost captain Jack Wood to a worrying head injury, and then conceded a penalty only for Jack Sillitoe to guess right and make a save.

After the break United were dominant and created a glut of chances until Hogg struck in the 70th minute with a well-taken goal.

In the closing stages further chances came and went, including a penalty of Aylesbury’s own when Lea Coulter was felled, but Sonny French’s spot-kick was also saved resulting in a draw that sees Fleet double their points tally this season and the Ducks sit 17th in the East Division.

Manager Glyn Creaser made five changes to the starting line-up which bowed out of the Berks and Bucks Cup at Beaconsfield on Monday, with keeper Jack Sillitoe, Alex Collard, Ollie Stanbridge, Bruno Brito and Sonny French all returning.

But despite having those key players back, United fell behind just seven minutes in when Matt Bunyan headed a cross down into the path of Sam Pekun, who lashed home a spectacular half volley.

Chances weren’t in short supply throughout an open first-half, however after Bruno Brito curled wide for United, most went to Fleet who several times could have doubled their lead, including from Bradley Wilson’s spot-kick, but Aylesbury, and Sillitoe in particular, stood firm.

After Wood’s first-half withdrawal, the Ducks also lost Brito to injury but that didn’t prevent them from dominating much of the second-half, eventually getting back level through Hogg’s sublime finish on 70 minutes.

Either side could have taken the spoils thereafter, and the best chance fell to Aylesbury but French’s penalty was saved by visiting goalkeeper Liam Beach who made a string of superb saves to ensure his side left with a point.

This weekend, Aylesbury return to the FA Cup when they visit Kent outfit Folkestone in the third qualifying round. Before that, they make the trip to Kempston on Tuesday.