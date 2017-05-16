Former Premier League star Lee to spearhead goalkeeping revolution in Aylesbury

A former Premier League goalkeeper is holding a ‘free open evening’ at The Mandeville School to up-skill Aylesbury’s budding young goalkeepers.

The initiative, spearheaded by ex-Watford and Brentford keeper Richard Lee, is offering youngsters the chance to learn from several current and ex-professional shot-stoppers.

Lee, who personally mentors several English Football League keepers, is committed to widening the net across Aylesbury so more goalkeepers can fulfill their potential.

Under the guise of GK Icon, Lee and a team of dedicated professionals will all convene at The Mandeville School, off Ellen Road, on May 24 between 5-7pm to pass on their knowledge and expertise.

In addition to the former Hornets’ shot-stopper, other attendees will include former Coventry City, Wycombe and current Mansfield goalkeeper Scott Shearer – and current Northampton Town goalkeeping coach Joel Canning.

The free session is open to boys and girls of mixed abilities aged between 7-18 years old. It’s been designed to give south Buckinghamshire’s young shot-stoppers an insight into an array of modern day goalkeeping techniques, which have been tailored around advanced sports psychology, nutrition and conditioning programmes.

“The UK has always had a pedigree for producing top class goalkeepers,” said Lee.

“It’s important, therefore, that we continue our rich tradition and reach out into the local communities to provide the tools and education to help players take their game to the next level.

“I know Aylesbury very well; I grew up there and I played in goal for Bedgrove Dynamos prior to joining Watford at the age of 11. They were great times – even back then.

“I have family that live in and around the town, so it’s a place that I still call home. For that reason, my professional coaching staff and I are keen to open the door of opportunity so more young local goalkeepers are equipped to fulfill their potential.”

There will be two sessions held on May 24, one for those aged 10 and under (5-6pm) and one for children 11+ (6-7).

Goalkeepers will need to bring their football boots, gloves, shin pads and plenty to drink. To register your interest for the free goalkeeping launch event, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘GK Icon’ in Aylesbury.