Fixtures out, players signed up and pre-season underway; all systems are go for Aylesbury United

Aylesbury United’s preparations for the new season continued apace this week with a first friendly run-out of pre-season, in addition to five further players signing on for the club ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

A strong first-half performance, which saw the Ducks score six times, laid the foundation for a 7-0 victory over Spartan South Midlands team Colney Heath on Saturday.

Played on neutral ground at the home of Tring Corinthians, a rather familiar looking Aylesbury team started well against a youthful but exuberant Colney side. Most of the squad from last season were involved in the match, with just Jack Wood, Jake Bewley and Bruno Brito unavailable for the game.

Some delightful attacking play saw Ty Deacon score a hat-trick, with Lea Coulter (2) and Reece Cameron also scoring in a rather one sided first-half. Colney were hard working and full of energy, but the greater experience and quality of the Ducks were major factors.

The second-half saw both sides ring the changes, with youngsters Harry Jones and Jamie Jellis particularly impressive for the home side. It was Jones who scored the only goal of the half, a fine finish from just outside the box.

That capped off an excellent start to United’s pre-season campaign, which continues at Risborough this weekend.

Meanwhile, United have also announced that five more players have signed Southern League forms for the upcoming season.

Two familiar midfield faces returning to the club are Jordon Frederick and Sonny French while also joining the squad are young duo Jamie Jellis (midfielder) and Michael Chalmers (goalkeeper), who were both part of the U18s last season, and Harry Jones who was with Risborough Rangers.

Following the release of the Southern League fixtures last week the Ducks now know they will open the new campaign at home to Beaconsfield Town on Saturday, August 12.

Then comes a trip to Bedford three days later and an FA Cup tie the following Saturday against either Edgware Town or Leverstock Green.

The Ducks will remain in the same division this season albeit under a different name, with the Southern League Division One Central now titled the East Division.