First win remains elusive as more late drama does for Aylesbury FC

Aylesbury FC remain pointless after two games of the new Division One Central season following another late defeat to Chalfont St Peter on Tuesday evening.

Again it was a very late penalty that proved their downfall before an almost comical third goal rubbed salt into the wounds to give the game a scoreline which didn’t exactly tell the story of the match.

Both sides had chances in the first-half with James Faulkner having a shot parried away by visiting keeper Garry Malone before the same man could only clip the post when a goal looked certain.

A Jon Montgomery 35 yard effort sailed wide of the post as FC made a positive start to the second-half.

Aaron Couch followed this a few minutes later with a close range half volley which the keeper did well to hold onto before another gilt edged chance for FC on the hour mark saw at least three men have the chance to stab the ball home, most notably from Faulkner who hit the bar.

Then it was the turn of Chalfont to apply pressure and unlike FC, they made the most of it when Anthony Mendy found himself through and he made no mistake, rifling past Jack Brooker.

FC’s response was immediate and spectacular. A clearance from a corner was met by Mark Lambert, who volleyed home giving the sprawling keeper little chance.

And that should have been FC’s cue to earn their first point of the season, instead on 88 minutes a crowded penalty incident saw a stonewall penalty awarded and Mendy duly dispatched the spot-kick.

To add insult into injury, a misunderstanding between goalkeeper and defence left Kofi Lockhard-Adams with the simplest of tasks to seal victory for Chalfont.