FA Cup dreams shattered as Moles are well beaten

Aylesbury FC crashed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle on Saturday when they suffered a comprehensive defeat to Hanwell Town in a wind-affected preliminary round tie.

After the visitors took an early second-half lead, FC pushed forward only to be caught twice on the break, with a late Aylesbury goal failing to disguise what had been a disappointing display.

It had been a bright start for the hosts with two efforts just over the bar in the first few minutes from Kieron Turner and then Martin Griggs before Hanwell’s James Simmonds placed a header wide.

A couple of minutes later, Town’s Anton Robinson hit a sweet shot that was tipped over the bar by Ashley Jenkins, and from that corner, away captain Tom Duffy had a decent shot blocked by FC.

Aylesbury were unlucky not to take the lead on 18 minutes when Johnny Montgomery sent a crashing drive from 25 yards that was palmed away from the top corner by a sprawling Melvin Minter.

Hanwell recovered and attacked again with Robinson along with Tyler Christian-Law having chances to give their side the lead before Minter’s save from Griggs kept the game intriguingly poised and goalless at half-time.

The second-half saw a Ben Stevens’ flicked header fly just wide but things swung the visitors’ way on 56 minutes when they took the lead through Simmonds who profited from some static defending to convert the simplest of chances.

This prompted Aylesbury to push forwards, a dangerous thing to do when facing a swift and mobile away attack, but Griggs went close and this was followed by Turner whipping in a teasing ball that team-mates failed to read.

FC continued to press and Griggs again saw his shot beaten away before manager Daniel Gordon made changes and switched to a 3-5-2 formation.

This gamble would always leave space at the back and Hanwell took advantage when Rory Jennings pounced on a disastrous mix-up in the FC defence to double the lead.

To add salt into the wound, another mix-up between the otherwise excellent Ben Stevens and his keeper once again allowed Jennings the freedom of the stadium to net a third.

Kieron Turner’s lofted lob in the very last minute was of decent quality but there was no getting away from the fact that FC’s FA Cup dream had been well and truly shattered.

The Moles are at Ashford Town this weekend.