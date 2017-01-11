Eight-goal Thame storm into County Cup quarter-finals

Thame United progressed to the quarter-finals of the Oxfordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday evening with a resounding 8-1 victory against fellow Hellenic League Premier Division side Henley Town.

Due to the Henley Town pitch being unplayable, the tie was switched to the ASM Stadium, with United putting the game beyond doubt in the first-half as goals from Dan West (2), Lynton Goss (2) and Luke Ricketts gave the home side a 5-1 advantage at the break.

The second-half saw the return of top scorer Andy Gledhill following a period on the sidelines due to injury, and he immediately added to his tally with two goals, whilst Goss completed his hat-trick to seal a comfortable 8-1 win.

The draw for the quarters sees United travelling to Marsh Lane to face National League South side Oxford City.