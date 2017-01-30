Dunstable dispatch Ducks in ruthless fashion

Aylesbury United were comprehensively dispatched by promotion-chasing AFC Dunstable at the weekend, going down to a 5-0 defeat.

With Ryan Kinnane and Reece Cameron back in the team, United were bidding to continue their recent good form but any hope of a positive result here was dealt a severe blow on just two minutes.

The visitors started quickly and took an early lead when Nathan Frater spread a wonderful crossfield ball to BJ Christie, who in turn crossed the ball into the path of strike partner Jermaine Hall, who volleyed past Zaki Oualah in fine style to open the scoring.

Somewhat stunned by this setback, the Ducks struggled to get a foothold in the game, but Lea Coulter had an opportunity after combining with Bruno Brito, only to then send his effort off target.

Dunstable were firmly in the driving seat at this stage and after Josh Humbert headed against the crossbar, they doubled their advantage when Hall won the ball on the right and crossed towards goal where Oualah’s parry found only Leon Cashman who scored with a low drive.

Two minutes later and it was almost three; Hall again found his strike partner Christie in the right channel, but his shot was weak and wide.

As half-time approached the Ducks almost managed to reduce the arrears, an Olly Stanbridge cross was headed down by Greg Williams to Brito. who exchanged passes with Coulter before failing to find the net with his shot.

Despite Ollie Hogg crashing a shot against the woodwork, the visitors continued to press in the second-half and they soon had the game-clinching third goal when United’s defensive woes at set-pieces came back to haunt them. A corner from Carney on the right was palmed by Oualah only as far as Hall, lurking unmarked at the far post to volley in his second of the day and 21st of the season.

Aylesbury had chances to reduce the deficit before they were twice caught on the break in the last five minutes to see Dunstable complete a convincing and deserved win.

First Jake Bewley was robbed of the ball on halfway by Christie who then calmly beat Oualah for a fourth, before a weak defensive clearance by Coulter landed at the feet of Courtney Massay and he drilled home a fifth in stoppage-time, putting the seal on a fine win for the visitors.

A sobering afternoon for the Ducks, well beaten by a potent attacking performance from AFC Dunstable.

With the Southern League Cup quarter-final at Bishops Cleeve to last night, Tuesday, the team won’t have long to wait to attempt to banish the memories of a day to forget.

The Ducks, who have dropped to 11th, are also in league action this weekend when they visit Arlesey Town.