Ducks surrender three-goal lead to be pegged back by lowly Arlesey

Aylesbury United conceded three goals in the final half-hour to let a 3-0 lead slip and draw 3-3 at Arlesey Town.

Following their 5-0 thumping at home to AFC Dunstable and a disappointing defeat at Chalfont before that, the Ducks were looking to get back on track at lowly Arlesey.

A high octane start to the game saw United have the ball in the net after just three minutes, but it was rightly ruled out when Mitford jumped into keeper Bart Pedrycz, who was in the thick of things moments later when a penalty appeal against him was waved away.

On the quarter hour, Ryan Kinnane came to Aylesbury’s rescue with a fine block to stop a shot, with Taylor Rhiney firing the rebounded over.

The Ducks struck first with a fine team goal four minutes later. Tre Mitford helped the ball out wide to Jake Bewley, whose early cross into the box was turned into the net by the inrushing Sonny French.

Mitford marked his comeback with a well-deserved goal as the lead was doubled within 90 seconds. He drifted past two defenders before scuffing a shot goalwards that Pedrycz appeared to think was going wide, the motionless keeper as surprised as anyone when the ball found the bottom corner.

Arlesey demonstrated plenty of neat build up throughout but lacked punch in the final third, and they looked well beaten just eight minutes into the second-half when more Ducks pressure culminated in Lea Coulter hammering home a third.

But United had barely had time to finish celebrating when the hosts pulled one back. With his first involvement, substitute Tony Williams won a corner, taken short to catch the Ducks cold where it was delivered into the box by Christian Tavernier and converted by Jack Vasey.

That breathed new life into the game and with their tails now up, suddenly Town were sensing a comeback with Williams completely missing his kick when unmarked in the Aylesbury penalty area.

United continued to create at the other end as Coulter and Bewley threatened, however after those chances went begging, Arlesey set up a grandstand finish when Vasey stroked home a penalty.

And the wait for an equaliser was a short one for the home side, as Arlesey drew level with a brilliant goal. A lofted ball into the box was superbly brought down by Coley, who pivoted past his marker before firing into the net.

United managed to rouse themselves for another attack as a combination of Stanbridge and French drew a fine save out of Pedrycz.

Things could have got even worse in stoppage time, as first Zaki Oualah had to claw the ball out from the goalline beforethe resulting corner was divertedonto the crossbar to at least spare the Ducks a devastating defeat.

The point takes United back up to 10th ahead of Histon’s visit this weekend.