Ducks raise their game to cheer up lifelong fan

Aylesbury United manager Glyn Creaser and his players have helped to put a smile back on the face of lifelong fan Andy Clark as he battles a rare type of brain cancer.

Diagnosed in early December after undergoing a 13-hour operation, he spent Christmas and New Year in hospital, and while a subsequent MRI scan gave Andy the all clear, he has a long road to recovery ahead and has been having to learn to walk independently again.

After the Ducks helped lift his spirits by presenting him with a signed shirt, his friend Jason Hanson thanked them for their support, and now Andy’s brother-in-law has launched a fundraising campaign and will set off on a 200-mile bike ride from London to Paris on June 17 to raise money for the brain tumour charity, You can supportit here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Matthew-Kirk2.

Hanson said: “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude on behalf of Andy and the family to the club for the wonderful gesture. As you can see it certainly did put a smile on his face!”