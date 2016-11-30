Ducks make their point as winless run goes on

Aylesbury United took a useful point on the road when drawing 0-0 away at Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

On a sunny but cold day at The Parkfield Stadium, Glyn Creaser kept the same starting 11 that had narrowly lost at Fleet on Tuesday evening but had Greg Williams and Lea Coulter returning the bench.

The hosts went into this game on a run of just one win in five having scored 11 and conceded 13 so it would have been fair to expect the game to produce goals. Inevitably that wasn’t to be the case and the match ended goalless but it was an entertaining encounter with both sides going close.

Zaki Oualah was alert to palm round a drive from Ashley Nathaniel-George in the opening minute, and the hosts continued to dominate for the first ten minutes before Jordon Frederick and Ollie Stanbridge began to get a grip on midfield to slowly bring The Ducks back into the game.

With Sonny French continuing his excellent recent form, chances started to flow with both Tre Mitford and Bruno Brito getting shots on goal without forcing the home goalkeeper into action.

Mitford particularly impressed on only his second outing for the team and created a number of chances for himself as the Ducks ended the half on top with Oualah rarely called upon.

But half-time came at a bad time for United as their hosts began the second period on top and dominated, going close through Chris Doyle’s ambitious long-range chip that clipped the crossbar.

A succession of corners to Potters Bar continued to cause problems for the Ducks defence with ex Duck Eoin Casey going closest with a free header that Oualah did well to stop.

At the other end, a number of half chances came and went, and the introduction of Reece Cameron and Taylor Collins helped United re-establish a foothold in the game.

Jordan Frederick was unable to steer his header from Taylor Collins’ cross beyond home goalkeeper Ravan Constable and that was as close as either team came in a uneventful end to the game.

It’s now five games without a win for United, who are 11th in the table and have two games this week, first hosting Beaconsfield later today, Wednesday, before they visit Egham Town on Saturday.