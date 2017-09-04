Ducks given trip to Baldock after winning through in FA Cup

Aylesbury United will make the trip to Baldock Town for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup following Saturday’s success at Tilbury.

Set to take place on Saturday, September 16, the Ducks, of the Southern League, must surely fancy their chances of further progression up against a team who currently sit bottom of South Midlands League Division One, albeit only having played two games.

There’s a prize fund payment to winning clubs in the second round qualifying of £4500, adding to the £3000 won by victorious clubs at the weekend.

United won through to the next stage having successfully fended off Bostik League Division 1 North side Tilbury in their first qualifying round tie on Saturday.

It’s the first time since 2013-14 - and only the second time since 2007-08 - that they have made it through to this round so a decent run in the world’s oldest cup competition is long overdue.

After finally recording their first league win of the season with a 1-0 away win over arch rivals Aylesbury FC on Bank Holiday Monday, United made it back-to-back wins at Chadfields

Tilbury also went into Saturday’s tie on the back of a league victory and they created the first opening when visiting goalkeeper Jack Sillitoe held Bryan Kyungu’s curling effort.

The Ducks hit back with their own spell of pressure that saw Jack Wood shoot over from 25 yards and then Sonny French do likewise before Dejon Noel-Williams’ right-footed shot deflected off target as the visitors pressed.

Another chance came United’s way on 25 minutes but, like his team-mates earlier on, Lea Coulter missed the target, while home goalkeeper Clarke Bogard thwarted Wood.

United were having the better of the play and that was highlighted by Noel-Williams when he threatened from 22 yards, although a rare chance for the hosts almost broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time but Adam Vyse’s header lacked power to trouble Sillitoe.

As with the opening period, United started the second-half on top and after Bewley and then Ollie Hogg both went close, they finally found the breakthrough their play warranted.

It came on 55 minutes when Greg Williams won a header which allowed Coulter to gain possession on the left before sending a through ball to Tyriq Hunte, who beat Lewis Jaggs and then places a sublime lob from the corner of the box looping over Bogard and into the net.

Tilbury immediately went in search of a swift leveller and exerted pressure as time ticked away but United defended their lead well and survived several close shaves, with Sillitoe to the rescue whenever his defence was breached.

Five minutes of stoppage-time ensued a nervy end for the travelling fans but there was little to worry them as Aylesbury deservedly kept their hosts at bay to clinch a terrific victory after a disciplined and controlled performance.

United are next in action this Saturday when they are at home to Hanwell in the league.