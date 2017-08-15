Ducks drowned out in sobering start to new season

Excitement for the new football season quickly turned to disappointment for fans of Aylesbury United when their opening day encounter with Beaconsfield Town ended in a heavy 4-1 home defeat.

Returning to the Meadow, home of Chesham, for the new campaign, Aylesbury had good reason to be confident following a successful pre-season but a second-half horror show, with Beaconsfield scoring four times in 24 minutes, sent them tumbling to defeat.

Their starting XI included just one new face to the squad which ended last season, that of youngster Harry Jones, but the first-half came and went without much incident.

Bruno Brito, last season’s top scorer, cleared the crossbar with an early shot in a lively start by the Ducks but Beaconsfield gained a firmer hold on the game as it progressed, going close through Wes Daly and Aaron Morgan.

Jones almost marked his debut with the opening goal shortly after the restart but when his shot was blocked by a team-mate, it led to Beaconsfield’s opener which changed the course of the game.

The ball was lost in midfield and passed to substitute Andre Costa on the right. His cross was met by Aaron Minhas on the six yard line, and he volleyed beyond Jack Sillitoe.

Sillitoe prevented the visitors from adding a swift second by saving from Morgan but he could do nothing about what happened two minutes later when Losasso’s fierce shot crashed off the crossbar, hit the Ducks keeper and rebounded into the net.

It was all Beaconsfield at this stage, having taken a firm hold on the game. Elliott Cary threaded a through ball to Morgan, who outpaced Ryan Kinnane, and though Sillitoe made another good save, it soon got worse for the Ducks.

The Rams controlled possession in midfield, passing it around until it reached Minhas, whose powerful shot hit both posts before rebounding out to skipper Daly, who reacted quickest of all to fire home.

Finally, in the 79th minute, came a moment for the Ducks fans to savour. The ball was passed to Gavin Hinds-Cadette wide on the right, he cut inside his defender and fired a sweet left-footed shot from 25 yards across keeper Norris and into the far corner for his first goal for the club.

Any glimmer of a comeback was wrecked three minutes later when substitute Ollie Jones, only just on the pitch, scored with his first touch to effectively bring down the curtain on a sobering first game of the season for United.