Ducks announce new groundshare deal and celebrate with three points

Aylesbury United have announced that they are to return to The Meadow, home of Chesham United, for the 2017/18 season, with an option for an extra year.

Having played at Thame United’s ASM Stadium for the previous 18 months, Aylesbury believe this is a positive move for both the players and in particular the supporters.

The club would like to thank everybody at Meadow View Park, Thame, for their support and help over the past two seasons, however they are now look forward to renewing their partnership with Chesham for next season.

In making the announcement, Chesham chairman Brian McCarthy said: “It was a difficult decision to make as we know that it will have implications on our ability to field a reserves side in the South Midlands next season.

“However, we are keen to be able to help our neighbours to secure their future and, unfortunate as it is, there is a reality that financing a football club at this level is not getting any easier and the board has had to look at the financial opportunity that the groundshare offers to not only help to secure our own immediate future, but help with our ambitions of pushing for promotion next season.”

Aylesbury United celebrated the news by beating Egham Town 1-0 at the weekend.

Playing an in-form Egham, who started the day sixth and on a six-game unbeaten run, a much-changed Ducks team, with a strong wind in their favour, started positively.

The game was only six minutes old when Jordon Frederick opened the scoring. After a Troy Wittereffort was saved for a corner, keeper Jamie Norris could only palm Jake Bewley’s in-swinging delivery weakly to the feet of Frederick. The midfielder did well to control and fire a shot high into the net from 15 yards, crashing in off the underside of the bar.

Reece Cameron twice came close to adding a swift second, striking the woodwork in the second instance, while Egham only really got going in the second-half.

Despite chances, though, they were unable to get back into the game and the Ducks held on for all three points to move to 12th in Division One Central.

The Ducks face a tough task this weekend when they make the trip to second-placed Farnborough, followed by a home clash with Uxbridge next Wednesday.