Ducks and Moles to be joined by Thame after line-up for 2017/18 season is confirmed

Aylesbury United and Aylesbury FC will once again line up in Division One Central of the Southern League next season, after the FA published the 2017/18 proposed league allocations this week.

For what will be their fifth year in the league, the Ducks will have some different opponents to face in the shape of AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Cambridge City, Hartley Wintney, Hayes & Yeading United, Moneyfields and Thame United.

The Moles, meanwhile, will also take their place in Division One Central and face the same opponents after they just about staved off relegation thanks to a late revival under boss Davis Haule.

Leaving the division next year are promoted sides Royston Town and Farnborough (to the Premier Division), Potters Bar Town (transferred to the Ryman League), Kidlington (transferred to the South & West Division) as well as relegated duo Histon and Petersfield Town.

The full lineup for next season is as follows: AFC Dunstable, AFC Rushden & Diamonds (transferred from Northern Premier League), Arlesey Town, Ashford Town (Mx), Aylesbury FC, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Beaconsfield Town (no longer Beaconsfield SYCOB), Bedford Town, Cambridge City (relegated from Premier Division), Chalfont St. Peter, Egham Town, Fleet Town, Hanwell Town, Hartley Wintney (Combined Counties League champions), Hayes & Yeading United (relegated from Premier Division), Kempston Rovers, Marlow, Moneyfields (Wessex League champions), Northwood, Thame United (Hellenic League champions), Uxbridge.