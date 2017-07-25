Dream start for White and England in their quest to conquer Europe

England’s quest to conquer Europe has begun in the best way possible, and it’s been in no small part to Ayelsbury’s very own Ellen White.

Opening up their 2017 European Championships campaign against neighbours and arch-rivals Scotland last Wednesday, England were in ruthless and devastating form to romp to a 6-0 victory in a dream start that sends a message of intent to their rivals for the trophy.

Starting on the left, White was instrumental in England’s victory although the star of the show was Jodie Taylor who became the first female English player to score a hat-trick at a major tournament.

White also got on the scoresheet when netting their third of the evening. First to react to the rebound, the 28-year-old produced a sweet first-time finish into the bottom corner on 32 minutes.

White also teed up Taylor for her third before being replaced on 74 minutes.

“Three points on the board is all we ever wanted and six goals is a bit of a statement to the rest of the teams as well,” White said afterwards.

“I’m excited to do whatever I can to help the team win, I want to play, I want to get minutes and do whatever I can to score goals.”

White was also in the thick of the action, albeit in slightly more bizarre and strange circumstances, four days later when England made it two from two by beating Spain 2-0.

In torrid conditions in the Netherlands, Spain dominated much of the game but fell behind on two minutes when Fran Kirby took White’s pass and scored at the near post.

The victory was assured by Taylor’s 85th minute strike, but that only told half the story as Spain were denied a potential equaliser when the referee awarded a spot-kick for handball against White, only to then change her mind having decided it was accidental.

Regarding the incident, White commented: “No one wants to give away a penalty, I don’t want to give one away.

“The girls spoke to the referee based on the new rules and she held her hands up and said fair play my mistake, it wasn’t a penalty, so I was thankful to the referee.”

On the game itself, she said: “We knew it would be a difficult game, it was a tough performance and Spain are a big side, but we’re happy with the three points and the win.”

The win takes England top of group D and means they need only a point against Portugal on Thursday to be sure of progression into the knock-out stages.