Draw at Histon is enough for Moles to stay afloat in battle for survival

Aylesbury FC took an important step towards securing their Division One Central status for another season on Saturday when coming away from Histon with a 1-1 draw.

With Petersfield’s relegation already confirmed, it looks a straight fight between Histon, Aylesbury, Northwood and Arlesey to avoid the other bottom two spot going into the final five games of the season.

That place is currently occupied by Histon who were desperate to close the gap on FC by winning their crucial clash at the weekend, however the draw maintains Aylesbury’s eight-point cushion back to the drop zone.

The game itself started at lightning pace but after an opening ten minutes that suggested a high-scoring affair, it descended into a mistake-strewn stroll that left the casual observer with plenty of evidence of why this was a bottom of the table struggle.

Brian Haule and Josh Bamford had goalbound strikes blocked by desperate defending as early as the fourth minute in a strong start by FC.

And just a minute later, the visitors took the lead. A corner into the box saw the impressive Jordan Jenkins rise above all and place a perfect header into the top of the net to the delight of the mass travelling Moles behind the goal.

This should have been the spur to kick on but just two minutes later the home side were level. A ball into the box saw utter confusion reign and Alex O’Brien miscued his clearance instead, swiping the ball into his own net.

It was desperately disappointing, however FC remained positive as Ty Deacon’s sweet strike was kept out by the home keeper before he was denied a second time by a superb goal-line clearance.

In the remainder of the half, Harry Scott was a constant menace to the home defence but despite FC threatening a second, the game remained all square at the break.

An open first period was then replaced by a low-key, scrappy second that yielded few chances of note.

Deacon brought the keeper into action again, though this time it was a more straightforward save, while Histon’s ploy of long balls into the FC box almost bore fruit late on when James Weatherill tipped Max York’s header onto the post.

That was the final notable action of the contest, leaving Aylesbury to head home content with the point and a significant step towards safety.

This weekend the Moles visit Potters Bar Town.