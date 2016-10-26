Double whammy for Haddenham’s boys and girls football teams

It was a double whammy at Haddenham Playing Fields as Haddenham Junior School’s boys and girls’ U11 football teams beat off stiff competition from visiting schools to win the coveted Aylesbury Vale Schools’ Football Association tournament trophy.

School teams from across Aylesbury Vale took part in the hard-fought football tournament including, Bedgrove Junior School, Bearbrook, William Harding, Ashmead and St Michael’s.

For the boys, the final saw them go head-to-head with a tough opposition team from William Harding Combined School, going down to the wire with a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in extra time. Josh Towell, goalkeeper, for Haddenham, proved to be the hero on the day by making a number of super saves, which ensured the delighted Haddenham boys team claimed the cup.

On the other side of the playing fields, the girls team captained by Charlotte Sharpe, pulled out a string of wins with an excellent display of teamwork, desire and skill.

Headteacher Andy Leach said: “As a keen football fan myself and someone who coaches a team at the weekends, I’m delighted to find that Haddenham Community Junior School has such an excellent track record of success in the sport.

“There are some talented young players here - boys and girls, who are fortunate to benefit from the work of not only our own staff, but excellent local coaches from Haddenham Youth FC, who support us so well. These tournament wins are a reward for the hard work of all concerned.

“We’re very much looking forward to the Buckinghamshire Football Finals competition now on Saturday 12th November (a result of winning this tournament), where we will be hoping Team Haddenham performs just as well.”