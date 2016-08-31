Derby day reaction: Contrasting emotions for Aylesbury managers

There were contrasting emotions from Aylesbury’s two managers following Monday’s derby clash between their two teams.

Ducks boss Glyn Creaser was a happy man after United finally got the better of their rivals thanks to Sonny French’s second-half strike.

In a game of few chances, French scored the only goal of the game and ensured his side left Haywood Way victorious despite Taylor Collins seeing red early in the second-half for two bookable offences.

Creaser said: “I am delighted we won the game because that was what we came here to try and do.

“I have no problems with the red card, the referee made what he thought was the right decision.

“We’ll take each game as it comes but I am hopeful for a brighter season. It’s all about small margins, as it was today.

“I thought the boys were first-class today, the effort and attitude that they demonstrated, especially when we had ten men, was outstanding.

“Our supporters were fantastic today. These derby occasions are what football is all about.”

That victory takes United up to sixth in Division One Central, while FC have dropped to 17th with just four points from six games.

Moles boss Danny Gordon cut a frustrated figure after Monday’s defeat which saw his side fail to turn their dominance of possession into goals.

FC have challenged for promotion over the last two seasons and despite their slow start to this campaign, Gordon, who took over from Steve Bateman in the summer, is still hopeful of a fruitful campaign.

Speaking following Monday’s defeat, he said: “I am bitterly disappointed at the result today.

“I thought we were the dominant side all afternoon but United got one chance on the break and they made it count.

“We should really have taken our chances early on and seen the game out. We should have made the pitch bigger in the second half.

“I am still optimistic for the season ahead. We are a new side and there are still plenty of games to go.

“Management can be a bit tedious at times but it can be very rewarding as well. We will carry on doing the right things to get results.”

Neither FC nor United are in action this weekend due to the FA Cup.