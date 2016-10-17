Deacon sparks lift off as Moles stun Farnborough

Aylesbury FC’s season finally hit lift off on Saturday when they came from two goals down to stun high-flying Farnborough 3-2 for their first home win of the campaign.

At two goals down, no Moles fan in the ground would have foreseen what unfolded when the two teams re-emerged for the second-half as a brace from James Faulkner and a stunning Ty Deacon winner settled a pulsating game.

With JJ Lofthouse-Smith unavailable, new signing Oliver Emsden slotted in at left-back, Dylan Cascoe returned to the side and the second debutant, Andre Olukamni, started from the bench.

It was unsurprisingly promotion chasing Farnborough who started the better of the two sides with Perry Coles only denied by home goalkeeper Ashley Jenkins early on.

The home side did have half chances but were finding it difficult to get a foothold, and Farnborough’s opener soon arrived on 24 minutes when the ever dangerous Cardini fired in a cross which Coles got on the end of, forcing a save from Jenkins, but the ball popped back out and was struck home by Dennis Oli.

Aylesbury’s best chance of the half came just before Farnborough’s second, Kieron Turner and Lee Stobbs again combined down the right before Faulkner fired in a dangerous shot which was well held by the away keeper.

Farnborough then forced a corner at the other end and the ball in was met by Josh Huggins who directed a bullet header into the net to double his side’s lead at half-time.

Many may have thought that was that but a reinvigorated Aylesbury side took to the field in the second-half with Dylan Cascoe and Faulkner both going close.

An excellent save from Jenkins then prevented Farnborough scoring a third, and that moment perhaps proved the turning point as FC sliced the deficit in half when the visiting defence hesitated and Faulkner chipped over a stranded Joel Driscoll.

The home sides tails were now up and three minutes later Aylesbury forced a corner. From the resultant Turner cross, the Haywood Way faithful were sent into raptures as Faulkner slammed the ball home for the equaliser.

It was now all FC as they sensed blood and their first three point haul at home.

New signing Olukamni, having been introduced earlier in the half, was causing the away side all sorts of problems with his jinking, mazy runs while Faulkner nearly got his third when bouncing a shot off the post and away to safety.

But there was to be no denying FC a dramatic winner.

With time running out, Deacon picked the ball up on the right, darted between two defenders and fired a shot from 20 yards across the keeper and into the net, sparking wild scenes of jubilation among players and fans.

That win lifts FC up to 13th ahead of their trip to Egham on Tuesday.