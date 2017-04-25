Creaser to target a goalscorer after Ducks finish with defeat at Bedford

Aylesbury United manager Glyn Creaser will look to bolster his side’s attacking options ahead of next season, with a goalscorer his top priority this summer.

United’s struggles in front of goal have been well documented this season after registering only 56 strikes in the league, ranking them the division’s fifth lowest scorers.

Asked how his side could improve next season, Creaser answered without hesitation: “More goals! Our supporters will be the first to tell you we need a centre forward.

“We will definitely be in the market for somebody who is a natural goalscorer, as that’s something we’ve really missed this season so the forward line is an area that definitely needs to be looked at.”

The Ducks ended their two-year tenure at Thame’s ASM Stadium on Easter Monday after a 2-1 comeback victory saw them complete a season hat-trick of wins over Kidlington.

United have struggled for form at home over the past two seasons, which has led Creaser to suggest opposition teams up their game after seeing the outstanding facilities, adding: “Thame’s set up is a lovely place, it’s got fantastic facilities and the pitch is potentially the best in our league.

“It’s one of those things though where the opposition turn up and there’s a percentage increase in their performance after seeing the surface which doesn’t help us. I guess it’s like playing on your own ground week in, week out then going to play at Wembley!”

After a much-improved season, Creaser will be hoping his side continue their development next term, but fell short of suggesting they would be promotion candidates.

He added: “We have enough ability in the side to win football matches, and we just need to apply ourselves again next year and hopefully look to finish in the top 10.

“If the club are in the position where they say they want to push for the play offs, that can come with a burden. We don’t have our own ground, and the lack of facilities can have a major effect.

“Right now, are we as a club in the right place to be able to go up and compete at the level above, which is a significant step up?”

The Ducks concluded their campaign on Saturday when beaten 3-2 away at Bedford Town.

Ahead 2-0 through goals from Sonny French and Bruno Brito, three goals in 12 second-half minuted fired Bedford to victory.

That result meant Aylesbury finished 13th in Division One Central of the Southern League with 55 points from 42 games, 15 points and six places better off than last season.