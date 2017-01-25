Creaser looks ahead to Dunstable test after cold snap frustrates Ducks

Aylesbury United boss Glyn Creaser will be eyeing revenge this weekend when his side play host to AFC Dunstable.

After losing the reverse fixture 2-0 at Creasey Park, the Ducks have the chance to get their own back when ninth host seventh in Division One Central of the Southern League on Saturday.

And Creaser is keen to get back out on the pitch following the frustration of last weekend’s postponement against Uxbridge.

“It’s a little bit frustrating,” Creaser admitted. “The weather was always threatening but this next two or three months, it’s mostly just Saturday games.

“We don’t have a backlog of fixtures so we’re in a reasonable position in that respect and we’ve also got the League Cup quarter-finals to look forward to.

“You can’t do anything about the weather. We just have to make sure we prepare for the next game.”

On the visit of Dunstable, Creaser added: “It’ll be an interesting game. We lost 2-0 there and mistakes cost us that game.

“This year, in terms of games, it’s been small margins whether we’ve won or lost. The performances are the important thing and if we can have everyone firing on all cylinders, we’re a force to be reckoned with.

“We demonstrated that when we went to Egham who are up there and beat them 5-0, so it’s the sort of thing we’re capable of when we’re all firing.

“I look forward to every game. We’re training well and training hard and the confidence is looking good and we need to transfer it onto the pitch.”