Classy seasiders too good for Ducks in FA Trophy

Aylesbury United’s long FA Trophy trip to Hastings United went unrewarded, as a Jack Harris hat-trick led the home side to a one-sided 4-0 victory.

Going into the game missing four of their regulars, the Greens came up against a side packed with players having plenty of higher level of experience, and could have no complaints at the final scoreline.

The complexion of the game might have been different, however, when with the match goalless, Aylesbury’s best chance of the game went begging on 24 minutes as Sonny French failed to beat Lenny Pidgeley having been sent clean through.

That was immediately followed by Hastings going up the other end and hitting the front as Harry Stannard cut inside and scored with a tidy finish.

Four more minutes had passed when United made it two, this time Harris crashing home his first of the afternoon, before two became three just prior to half-time as Matt Bodkin did well to tee up Harris who headed beyond Zaki Oualah.

The second-half was a more even affair but Hastings rarely looked troubled, and they put the gloss on an excellent victory when Harris completed his treble, confirming the Ducks will be making no further progress in this year’s FA Trophy.

It’s a return to league action and Division One Central for Aylesbury this weekend with Hanwell Town the visitors to the ASM Stadium.