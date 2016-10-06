Class tells in the end as Maidenhead knock out the Ducks

There was cup disappointment for Aylesbury United on Tuesday when they bowed out of the Berks & Bucks Cup at the first hurdle, losing 2-0 to Maidenhead United.

Playing against opponents who were riding high at the top of the National League South, having lost only one league game so far this season, the Ducks put up a brave performance before class finally told, with the Magpies scoring once in each half.

Fielding new signing Chid Onokwai up front in a new look 3-5-2 formation, the Ducks fell behind in the 34th minute to a goal from Kyran Wiltshire, and the lead was doubled in the 76th minute through Jordan Cox’s sharp half volley.