Captain Wood leads by example as Ducks edge out Petersfield

A first-half header from captain Jack Wood was enough for Aylesbury United to claim their second win from three matches as they beat Petersfield Town 1-0 on Saturday.

Wood was playing in an unfamiliar left-back position owing to Jake Bewley’s delayed arrival, but he was in the right place to head home Reece Cameron’s corner and finally give United the lead as the first-half drew to a close.

It was a well-deserved lead after what had been a controlling half from Aylesbury who took the game to their hosts early on with Bruno Brito lively and testing keeper George Hill as early as the first minute.

He then crashed a fifth minute shot over the bar from the first corner of the game, before Hill was forced to claw Brito’s own set piece away on his line moments later.

The opening goal should have arrived in the11th minute with Brito involved again but he could only screw wide while Jordon Federerick also went close as the Ducks kept up their pressure.

Three minutes from half-time, and with their sixth corner, Aylesbury finally made the breakthrough. Good work from Cameron saw his cut back turned behind, and from his delivery Wood rose highest to head in his first of the campaign.

The second-half followed a similar pattern as Petersfield struggled to really impose themselves although Alex Miroy had a long-range attempt and Connor Hoare headed wide but the Ducks also threatened through Vijon Syaed Sentain and Cameron, who hit the crossbar.

A second goal would have been no more than United deserved, but they had to make do with just the one and a welcome clean sheet, whilst two wins from the first three games of the season represents an excellent start to the new Southern League Division One Central season.

United host Fleet Town on Wednesday evening.