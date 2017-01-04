Brito stars as Ducks win thriller to kick-off 2017 in style

Aylesbury United got their 2017 off to a flying start when edging out Kidlington in a seven-goal classic on Monday.

After being thrashed 6-0 by Beaconsfield on Boxing Day, Kidlington must have been thinking about a return to form when they took the lead after just two minutes through Anaclet Odhiambo.

But the rest of the first-half belonged to United who were back on level terms 11 minutes later when an outrageous ‘rabona’ style pass from Bruno Brito found Ollie Hogg.

Lurking on the edge of the area, he hit a first-time rising drive that nestled just inside the post to Sam Warrell’s left.

Five minutes later and Aylesbury had turned the game around. The referee played a good advantage in the build-up, and when the ball reached Brito he spotted Warrell off his line and proceeded to superbly chip the ball into the net from 25-yards.

The momentum remained with United as Troy Witter, Brito and Jake Bewley all had half chances to increase the scoring, but it was the former who had the clearest opening when a raking pass from Greg Williams gave him room to send a low shot spinning across goal but just wide.

Nevertheless, United did indeed extend their advantage prior to half-time as a stunning swerving shot from the impressive Brito beat Sam Warrell all ends up and put the Ducks 3-1 ahead at the break.

The second period started much the same as the first, with an early goal for Kidlington coming with just seven minutes played. Aylesbury half cleared Elliott Osborne-Ricketts’s corner, but the ball was worked back in to Odhiambo who managed to roll a shot into the bottom corner.

The Ducks didn’t panic, however, and Brito nearly crowned his superb afternoon with an overhead kick that cleared the crossbar before a poor goal-kick from Warrell led to Cameron being put clean through on goal and the youngsters showed great composure to slot home Aylesbury’s fourth, restoring their two-goal cushion.

Kidlington pressed for a way back into the game and they gave themselves a sniff through Odhiambo’s hat-trick goal on 87 minutes, however that came too little too late and the Ducks held on for an excellent victory, one which sends them up to ninth place in Division One Central.

They now entertain Northwood this weekend.